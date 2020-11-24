Hong Kong Protest Leaders Face 3 Years in Prison

By Democracy Now

Hong Kong protest leaders.

HAVANA TIMES – In Hong Kong, pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and two fellow campaigners face up to three years in prison. They pleaded guilty to charges related to inciting and organizing a massive protest last year against a proposed extradition bill with China. Opposition to the bill triggered months of ongoing protests across Hong Kong. This is Joshua Wong speaking to the press Monday.

Joshua Wong: “I’m persuaded neither prison bars nor election bans, nor any other arbitrary power, will stop us from activism. What we are doing now is to explain the value of freedom to the world.”

