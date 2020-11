Amid Covid-19 Surge

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, hospitals in the northern border city of Ciudad Juárez have reached capacity and began wait-listing patients amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. Officials have imposed a nightly curfew and ordered the largely U.S.-owned factories known as maquiladoras to close on weekends. Across the border, overtaxed hospitals in El Paso have been airlifting COVID patients to other cities in Texas.

