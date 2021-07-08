Human Rights Commission Calls for Demilitarization of Colombia’s Police

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights says Colombian authorities used “excessive and disproportionate” force to quell massive mobilizations against the right-wing government of President Iván Duque. Since the protests began, over 80 people have died, many at the hands of police and paramilitary forces. Commissioner Antonia Urrejola called on Colombia Wednesday to make structural changes to its militarized police force.

Antonia Urrejola: “The commission found that on repeated instances in different regions of the country, that the state’s response to protests was characterized as an excessive and disproportionate use of force. In many cases, the action included lethal force. The Inter-American Commission received serious complaints on the indiscriminate use of firearms against protesters, and from people who aren’t participating in the protests.”

