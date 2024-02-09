Hundreds Protest Biden in NYC, Arms and Military Sites in Chicago and California

Photo: American Muslims for Palestine

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Protests against the war are continuing throughout the US. Here in New York, at least 100 Jewish American activists and their allies were arrested Wednesday as they blockaded a road on President Biden’s motorcade route as he attended fundraisers.

In Chicago, 33 people were arrested as they blocked entrances to the Woodward manufacturing plant, which makes military equipment that has been used by Israel in Palestine. In California, CodePink and other activists blocked an entrance to the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

CodePink activist: “It’s our responsibility, when our government is so horrendously breaking international laws, to step up and say, ‘No. Not in our name. Not with our tax dollars. No weapons to Israel.’”

At least four people were arrested. Fourteen CodePink activists who were arrested during a previous action at the Travis base will be arraigned later this month.

