Hundreds Rally in Tel Aviv in Largest Peace Rally Since October 7

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Tel Aviv, hundreds of people took part in Israel’s largest peace rally since Israel began attacking Gaza after the October 7 Hamas attack. Protesters called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages still held in Gaza. This is Alon-Lee Green of the Jewish-Arab peace coalition Standing Together.

Alon-Lee Green: “We are here to say that the war and the way of wars has achieved nothing. The way of the right wing in Israel, of one war after the other, of only using military power to try and achieve some change in reality, have achieved only destruction and death and killing of innocent people. So we are here sounding a voice of a different path, a path of independence, of equality, of freedom for all, a path of Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement.”