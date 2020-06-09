News 

In Houston, George Floyd Is Remembered by His Family and Thousands

0 Comments
 
By Democracy Now

In Houston, Texas, thousands gathered Monday to pay their respects to George Floyd two weeks after he was killed by police in Minneapolis. His brother Terrence Floyd spoke to reporters in front of a memorial at the Fountain of Praise church, where a public viewing was held.

Terrence Floyd: “And I’ll tell you what: If he was told he would have to sacrifice his life to bring the world together, and knowing him, I know he would have did it. And, I mean, again, I love this love, and we’re all hurting as a family.”

The Reverend Al Sharpton appeared with George Floyd’s brothers, along with relatives of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Botham Jean, Ahmaud Arbery and Michael Brown. The Floyd family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, also spoke.

Benjamin Crump: “Either America will destroy racism, or racism will destroy America. In the name of George Floyd.”

George Floyd’s funeral is today in Houston, his hometown. He will then be buried next to his mother.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Street Life in Havana.  By Marian Kaczmarczyk (UK).  Camera: Canon 60D

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]