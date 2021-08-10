Indigenous Brazilians Seek Genocide Charges Against President Bolsonaro at International Court

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A coalition of Indigenous groups from Brazil is asking the International Criminal Court to investigate far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, accusing him of carrying out an explicit, systematic and intentional anti-Indigenous policy.

In a statement, the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil said, “We believe there are acts in progress in Brazil that constitute crimes against humanity, genocide and ecocide. Given the inability of the justice system in Brazil to investigate, prosecute and judge these conducts, we denounce them to the international community.”

Bolsonaro has consistently supported mining, agriculture, and oil and gas projects on Indigenous lands and has repeatedly made racist comments about Indigenous peoples.

