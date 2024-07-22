Injured AFP Journalist Christina Assi Carries Olympic Torch to Honor Slain and Wounded Media Workers

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Lebanese photojournalist Christina Assi of Agence France-Presse carried the Olympic torch in Paris on Sunday to honor journalists wounded or killed on the job. Assi lost her leg in the same Israeli attack that killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah. Christina Assi spoke Sunday.

Christina Assi: “Of course, this is all for my best friend, Issam Abdallah, and all the other journalists who we have lost this year. This is all for them and to pay tribute and to honor them, to honor their memory. And I will keep Issam’s memory alive in everything I do. It’s all for him.”