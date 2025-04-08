International News Briefs for Tuesday, April 8, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Trump Hosts Netanyahu at White House, Reiterates Plan to Expel Palestinians from Gaza

Apr 08, 2025

President Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House Monday, where Trump repeated his call to permanently expel Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office alongside Netanyahu, Vice President JD Vance and top Cabinet officials, Trump called Gaza “an incredible piece of important real estate” that he wants the U.S. to own and control.

President Donald Trump: “Well, you know how I feel about the Gaza Strip. I think it’s an incredible piece of important real estate, and I think it’s something that we would be involved in. But, you know, having a peace force like the United States there controlling and owning the Gaza Strip would be a good thing, because right now all it is is for years and years all I hear about is killing and Hamas and problems, and if you take the people, the Palestinians, and move them around to different countries — and you have plenty of countries that will do that — and you really have a freedom — a freedom zone.”

It was Netanyahu’s second visit to the White House since Trump’s inauguration, coming despite an International Criminal Court warrant seeking his arrest for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza. During the meeting, Trump said the U.S. will hold direct talks with Iran on its nuclear program in Oman beginning this weekend. Trump, who’s repeatedly threatened to bomb Iran, said if the talks don’t go well, “Iran is going to be in great danger.”

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Kill 58 Palestinians in a Day, Including Journalist Ahmed Mansour

Apr 08, 2025

In Gaza, Palestinian journalist Ahmed Mansour has died a day after suffering severe burns from an Israeli strike on a tent housing reporters in Khan Younis. Mansour was one of three people killed in the attack, which also killed a journalist with Palestine Today. Gaza’s Government Media Office reports Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023 have killed at least 211 Palestinian media workers.

Israeli forces have killed at least 58 Palestinians in Gaza over the past 24 hours, with several children among the dead. The United Nations warns Israeli attacks on Gaza are now killing or injuring “100 children a day.” This is Ghada Dabebech, a 6-year-old girl who lost her arm to an Israeli strike last week.

Ghada Dabebech: “I was playing at school. I was playing on the swing. I was bombed. My arm, I got injured here on my arm. My arm was amputated.”

Palestinian Red Crescent Calls for Independent Probe into Killing of 15 Paramedics

Apr 08, 2025

The Palestine Red Crescent Society is demanding an independent investigation into the killing of 15 Palestinian medics and rescue workers in Gaza by Israel’s military on March 23. Victims of the attack near Rafah were discovered buried in a mass grave with their vehicles buried nearby. A Red Crescent spokesperson called the attack a “full-fledged war crime.”

Nebal Farsakh: “We need justice for the victims, and we need to ensure that all of those who are responsible are held to account. Without this, the crimes will continue to happen. Without this, the systematic targeting for humanitarians, aid workers and medics will continue to happen.”

“Not in Our Name”: Protesters Decry U.S.-Backed Assault on Gaza

Apr 08, 2025

Protests against Israel’s U.S.-backed war on Gaza are continuing. Here in New York, Palestinian rights demonstrators descended on Grand Central Station Monday. Elsewhere, protesters gathered in front of the U.N. headquarters to demand the protection of mothers and pregnant women in Gaza as U.N. officials held an event on maternal and newborn health for World Health Day.

Separately, the group Taxpayers Against Genocide delivered a report to the U.N. Human Rights Council Monday exposing U.S. complicity in systemic injustices and human rights violations against Palestinians.

Meanwhile, at Princeton, students protested an event featuring former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. This is 21-year-old Princeton student Emanuelle Sippy, the daughter of a rabbi and president of Princeton Alliance of Jewish Progressives.

Emanuelle Sippy: “Bennett has enabled violence at the highest levels of government and public life that attempt to justify violence that cannot be justified, killing that cannot be fathomed. His presence on our campus is a desecration of God’s name. To his enabling of apartheid, genocide and annexation, Jews at Princeton say, ‘Not in our name.’”

Microsoft Fires Two Employees Who Protested Use of AI by Israeli Military

Apr 08, 2025

Microsoft has fired two workers who protested the company’s ties to Israel’s assault on Gaza at its 50th anniversary celebration on Friday. Microsoft supplies the Israeli military with AI and cloud technology. This is software engineer Ibtihal Aboussad, who organizes with the Microsoft employee-led campaign No Azure for Apartheid, confronting Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman.

Mustafa Suleyman: “So, the question I wanted to address today is really simple: What does all this mean?”

Ibtihal Aboussad: “Mustafa, shame on you! You say you — you claim that you care about using AI for good, but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military. Fifty thousand people have died, and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region, Mustafa.”

Mustafa Suleyman: “Thank you for your protest. I hear you.”

Ibtihal Aboussad: “Your Syrian family know about this Mustafa. You are a war profiteer.”

Mustafa Suleyman: “I hear your protest. Thank you.”

Ibtihal Aboussad: “Shame on you! You are a war profiteer!”

Mustafa Suleyman: “I hear you. Thank you.”

Ibtihal Aboussad: “Stop using AI for genocide, Mustafa!”

Last week, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions National Committee announced Microsoft is a “priority target,” and called on consumers to boycott its gaming subscriptions and products like Xbox.

In more tech news, an Al Jazeera investigation finds Facebook hosted over 100 paid advertisements promoting illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. In the ads approved by Meta were calls for the demolition of Palestinian homes, schools and playgrounds, and fundraising appeals for the Israeli military.

Supreme Court Allows Trump to Continue Using Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to Deport Immigrants

Apr 08, 2025

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Trump administration the green light to use the 18th-century, wartime Alien Enemies Act to expel Venezuelan immigrants and asylum seekers, but said that any target for removal must have the right to a court hearing. Last month, the Trump administration sent three planes with 238 Venezuelans to El Salvador in defiance of a judge’s order. They were then transferred to a maximum-security mega-prison.

On Monday, Chief Justice John Roberts also temporarily stayed a lower court’s ruling which ordered the Trump administration to bring back a Salvadoran father to his home in Maryland after he was wrongfully sent to the Salvadoran mega-prison despite having protected status. Later in the broadcast, we’ll get an update on the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom the administration claims it’s unable to bring back to the United States.

Meanwhile, the loved ones of Andry Hernandez Romero, a gay Venezuelan asylum seeker who was also expelled to El Salvador, say they fear for Romero’s safety at the notorious CECOT mega-prison. Romero appears to have been removed because he has tattoos of crowns, one on each forearm with the words “mom” and “dad.” Experts say tattoos are not an identifier of membership in the Tren de Aragua gang, as immigration officials falsely claim.

ICE Releases Mother and Three Children Jailed After Raid on New York Dairy Farm

Apr 08, 2025

Image Credit: New York Immigration Coalition

In more immigration news, a mother and her three children have been released from a Texas detention center, nearly two weeks after they were taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in a raid at a dairy production facility near the town of Sackets Harbor, New York. The raid happened not far from the home of Trump’s so-called border czar Tom Homan, where advocates held protests demanding the family’s release. At the time of the raid, witnesses said a group of at least seven people, including the family, were handcuffed before being removed from a home at the dairy farm and put in a van. The three children were enrolled in public school, one of them in the third grade.

Dominican Republic Hardens Border with Haiti as Asylum Seekers Flee Gang Violence

Apr 08, 2025

The Dominican Republic is enacting a fresh series of border restrictions targeting asylum seekers from Haiti as thousands continue to flee amid political instability and a worsening humanitarian crisis. On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader moved to deploy hundreds of additional soldiers and ordered stepped-up surveillance along the Haitian border. He’s also vowed to expedite the construction of a border wall. Dominican authorities have been repeatedly accused of widespread violence and human rights abuses against Haitians.

This all comes as humanitarian groups continue to raise alarm over spiraling violence in Haiti, with more than 260 people killed during recent gang attacks on two communities in Port-au-Prince, according to a U.N. report published Monday. The report details concerns with Haitian authorities and Kenyan armed forces that were deployed to Haiti, which on one occasion took at least five hours to respond to a gang attack. Haitians have repeatedly taken to the streets to protest the government’s failure to address the security crisis as armed gangs have now seized some 85% of the capital.

Trump Threatens to Hike Tariffs on Beijing to 104% as Tit-for-Tat Trade War Escalates

Apr 08, 2025

President Trump has threatened to increase U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods by an additional 50% unless Beijing rescinds retaliatory tariffs imposed on U.S. goods. Trump said the new tariffs would take effect on Wednesday — raising the U.S. levy on Chinese goods to 104%. In response, China’s Commerce Ministry promised to fight Trump’s tariffs “to the end.” After headlines, we’ll look at how autoworkers in the U.S. and Mexico are responding to Trump’s trade war.

Appeals Court Reinstates Two Labor Officials Fired by Trump

Apr 08, 2025

A federal appeals court has overturned the Trump administration’s firing of two top federal labor officials, ordering they be restored to their positions. Trump abruptly fired National Labor Relations Board member Gwynne Wilcox in January. Cathy Harris, who led the Merit Systems Protections Board, a judicial body that oversees protections for federal workers, was ousted weeks later. Federal law says that NLRB and MSPB members can only be fired for neglect or malfeasance. Trump officials are expected to ignore the latest ruling, likely taking the legal fight to the U.S. Supreme Court. In 2021, Wilcox became the first Black woman on the NLRB after being confirmed by the Senate following her nomination by President Biden.

DOJ Is “Not a Personal Favor Bank for the President”: Fired Employee Speaks Out Despite Intimidation

Apr 08, 2025

A fired Justice Department lawyer is accusing her former employer of intimidation tactics after the department planned to send armed U.S. marshals to deliver a letter warning her against testifying to Congress about what she’s called the “ongoing corruption” of the Trump administration. Liz Oyer told lawmakers Monday the marshals ultimately called off their plans to visit her home after she confirmed also receiving the warning letter via email. Oyer spent 10 years as a federal public defender before then-President Biden appointed her to serve as pardon attorney three years ago. She was testifying to a joint hearing convened by Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.

Liz Oyer: “The letter was a warning to me about the risks of testifying here today. But I am here because I will not be bullied into concealing the ongoing corruption and abuse of power at the Department of Justice. DOJ is entrusted with keeping us safe, upholding the rule of law and protecting our civil rights. It is not a personal favor bank for the president.”

