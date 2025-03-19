International News Briefs for Wednesday, March 19, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

At Least 27 Palestinians Are Killed as Netanyahu Says Renewed Gaza Strikes Are “Only the Beginning”

Mar 19, 2025

Israel continued its relentless attacks across the Gaza Strip overnight, killing at least 27 Palestinians one day after Israel unilaterally withdrew from the Gaza ceasefire and launched massive new strikes. At least five international aid workers were rushed to Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah after they were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a United Nations facility.

The group Defense for Children denounced the massacre of at least 174 children by Israeli forces on Tuesday, calling it “one of the largest one-day child death tolls” in Gaza’s history. Defense for Children Palestine wrote in a statement, “Israeli forces have signed a death warrant for Palestinian children in Gaza as they carry out nonstop attacks, continue to destroy civilian infrastructure, and prevent any humanitarian aid from reaching Palestinians in need. This is nothing short of a genocide.”

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has said he is “outraged” by the new wave of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that have killed well over 400 people since Monday.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened the latest bombardment campaign on Gaza is “only the beginning,” and said all future ceasefire talks will now take place “under fire.” Families of the remaining and recently released hostages have joined protests urging Netanyahu to return to the negotiating table.

Protests Demand End to U.S. Support for Israel’s Genocide in Gaza

Mar 19, 2025

Protests broke out around the world Tuesday condemning Israel’s renewed bombardment of Gaza shattering the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Here in New York, hundreds of protesters gathered in Times Square Tuesday. Democracy Now! was there. This is Ysabella Titi of the Palestinian Youth Movement.

Ysabella Titi: “I think our movement is only growing. More and more people are conscious about what’s happening in Palestine. And the attack that we’re feeling right now in the U.S. on our First Amendment rights is showing us that the U.S. is willing to do anything in order to protect its relationship with Israel. And it will not be met with silence.”

“I Am a Political Prisoner”: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Sends Letter from ICE Jail

Mar 19, 2025

Mahmoud Khalil has called himself a “political prisoner” in his first direct remarks to the public since federal immigration agents arrested him without a warrant on March 8 in Columbia University housing. In a letter dictated over the phone from an ICE jail in Jena, Louisiana, Khalil decried his arrest, anti-Palestinian racism by both the Biden and Trump administrations and the inhumane conditions faced by immigrant detainees. His open letter reads, “My arrest was a direct consequence of exercising my right to free speech as I advocated for a free Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza. While I await legal decisions that hold the futures of my wife and child in the balance, those who enabled my targeting remain comfortably at Columbia University. Knowing fully that this moment transcends my individual circumstances, I hope nonetheless to be free to witness the birth of my first-born child.” Mahmoud Khalil is a green card holder; his wife, Noor Abdalla, is a U.S. citizen who’s eight months pregnant. Khalil’s legal team has filed a motion with a federal court in New York asking for his immediate release.

ects Trump’s Call to Impeach Federal Judges

Mar 19, 2025

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare statement Tuesday rebuking President Trump and his allies over calls to impeach federal judges who rule against the administration. Roberts wrote, “For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.” Roberts’s statement came after Trump repeatedly attacked U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ordered the Trump administration to stop using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport immigrants. On social media, Trump called Boasberg a “Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge” and “a troublemaker and agitator.” Numerous Trump officials have openly threatened to defy court orders; meanwhile, Judge Boasberg has accused the administration of adopting an approach of “We don’t care, we’ll do what we want.” We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.

ICE Agents Detain Colorado Immigrant Rights Activist Jeanette Vizguerra

Mar 19, 2025

In Colorado, dozens of people gathered for a rally Tuesday evening demanding the release of longtime immigrant rights activist Jeanette Vizguerra, who was ambushed during a work break on Monday and taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. She is now being jailed at an ICE detention center in Aurora run by the private prison company GEO Group. In a phone call from inside detention, Vizguerra shared this message with supporters who held a vigil outside the ICE jail Tuesday.

Jeanette Vizguerra: “I want you to know I’m not going to surrender. I’m going to keep fighting. And even if they remove me, I’m going to continue doing binational work, and they are not going to silence my voice.”

Jeanette Vizguerra drew national attention in 2017 when she took sanctuary at a Denver church along with her four children, three of whom are U.S.-born, to avoid deportation. She’s lived in the United States for nearly 30 years since fleeing Mexico City in 1997 with her husband and her then-6-year-old daughter.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston condemned her arrest as a “Putin-style persecution of political dissidents.” Later in the broadcast, we’ll go to Colorado to speak with Jeanette Vizguerra’s daughter, Luna Báez Vizguerra.

Russia Bombs Ukraine Hours After Trump Discusses Ceasefire Plan with Putin

Mar 19, 2025

Russia’s military launched fresh attacks on Ukraine overnight, firing dozens of drones toward the capital region and bombing the eastern city of Sumy, where a drone strike on a hospital forced the evacuation of more than 100 patients. Meanwhile, Russian officials said a Ukrainian drone attack triggered a fire at an oil terminal in the southern region of Krasnodar. The violence came just hours after Russia said President Vladimir Putin had agreed to pause attacks on energy targets temporarily, during a two-hour phone call with President Trump. According to the Kremlin, Putin declined to endorse a full 30-day ceasefire and emphasized that any deal is contingent on the U.S. and its allies halting all military aid and intelligence to Ukraine. The Kremlin’s readout of the call directly contradicts this comment by President Trump on Fox News.

President Donald Trump: “We didn’t talk about aid. Actually, we didn’t talk about aid at all. We talked about a lot of things, but aid was never discussed.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would likely support the new, more limited ceasefire, though he was waiting for more information about it; Zelensky is scheduled to speak by phone with Trump later today.

Meanwhile, Germany’s outgoing government has agreed to send an additional 3 billion euros’ worth of military aid to Ukraine. Germany’s defense minister blasted Trump’s agreement with Putin, saying it counts for “nothing,” and said Trump would have to win greater concessions.

Federal Judge Rules DOGE’s Dismantling of USAID Is Likely Unconstitutional

Mar 19, 2025

A federal judge in Maryland ruled Tuesday that Elon Musk’s unilateral efforts to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development are likely unconstitutional in “multiple ways.” U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang ordered Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency to reinstate computer and email access to current USAID employees and barred DOGE from taking further action. However, it’s not clear whether the ruling will have any impact on reopening USAID after the Trump administration effectively shuttered the agency. President Trump blasted Judge Chuang’s ruling and promised an appeal, telling Fox News, “We have rogue judges that are destroying our country.”

Trump Fires Democratic Commissioners at Federal Trade Commission

Mar 19, 2025

President Trump has fired the two Democratic-appointed commissioners on the Federal Trade Commission, in a direct challenge to a 90-year-old Supreme Court ruling protecting independent government agencies. Trump’s order terminating Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter leaves the FTC with just two Republican-appointed commissioners, short of the three needed to form a quorum to perform many of the agency’s functions. In a statement, Alvaro Bedoya said, “The FTC is an independent agency founded 111 years ago to fight fraudsters and monopolists. Our staff is unafraid of the Martin Shkrelis and Jeff Bezoses of the world. They take them to court and they win. Now, the president wants the FTC to be a lap dog for his golfing buddies. I’ll see the president in court.”

Delaware Lawmakers Advance “Billionaires’ Bill” Shielding Corporate Executives from Accountability

Mar 19, 2025

Delaware’s Senate has approved a bill that would shield corporations from shareholder accountability in a state where two-thirds of all Fortune 500 companies are registered. The legislation is backed by Democratic Governor Matt Meyer and was written by the law firm that represents Tesla and Elon Musk. The bill would make it harder for shareholders to access internal corporate documents and communications and would give corporations more protections from shareholder lawsuits in conflict-of-interest cases. A Delaware House committee is voting today on the legislation, which critics have condemned as the “billionaires’ bill.” If approved, it will restore Elon Musk’s 2018 CEO pay package at Tesla worth $56 billion — the largest ever for a publicly traded corporation, before it was voided by a Delaware judge following a shareholder lawsuit.

Presidents of Rwanda and DR Congo Call for Ceasefire After Peace Talks in Qatar

Mar 19, 2025

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame have called for an immediate ceasefire in the eastern DRC, following peace talks in Doha mediated by Qatar’s government. They were the first direct talks between the nations since Rwanda-backed M23 fighters seized two major cities in the eastern DRC earlier this year in a major offensive that left 7,000 people dead. Tuesday’s talks in Qatar came after M23 representatives backed out of scheduled peace talks in Angola’s capital.

Turkish Police Arrest Erdoğan Rival and Restrict Free Expression Ahead of Elections

Mar 19, 2025

Turkish police have arrested Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on what his supporters say are trumped-up corruption charges ahead of primary elections scheduled for Sunday. İmamoğlu is a major challenger to Turkey’s authoritarian President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In 2022, he was found guilty of insulting public officials and sentenced to prison, but has remained free pending an appeal. Turkish police also arrested 100 other people, including one of İmamoğlu’s close aides. Authorities have also closed roads around Istanbul and banned protests in the city for four days, while restricting access to social media sites.

Hungarian Lawmakers Outlaw LGBTQ+ Pride Events

Mar 19, 2025

Hungary’s parliament has approved a bill banning LGBTQ+ Pride events and allowing law enforcement to use facial recognition technology to identify people who violate the ban. The new law was backed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his far-right populist party. As lawmakers voted Tuesday, opposition MPs set off rainbow-colored smoke bombs inside parliament. Amnesty International said in a statement, “The spurious justification for the passing of this law — that events and assemblies would be ‘harmful to children’ — is based on harmful stereotypes and deeply entrenched discrimination, homophobia and transphobia.”

