Intl Mining Co. Destroyed Indigenous Land in Guatemala

They also suppressed opposition and spied on reporters

Photo: Carlos Alonzo / AFP via Getty

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Guatemala, a massive data leak has revealed the multinational mining giant Solway Group bribed local police and other officials to repress Indigenous resistance to its destructive open pit nickel mine in the town of El Estor in the eastern Izabal region. Leaked documents show Solway — which is based in Switzerland — hid evidence of environmental destruction in the region, including the pollution of a sacred lake; spied on journalists who investigated the mine; and intimidated and bribed local community leaders. The report was published by Forbidden Stories and was led by 65 journalists from around the world.

