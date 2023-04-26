Iran Charges Two Prominent Actresses for Violating Hijab Mandate

By Democracy Now

In Iran, two renowned actresses have been criminally charged for not wearing a hijab. Katayoun Riahi and Pantea Bahram could face prison time, accused of removing their headscarves in public and posting photos on social media. This comes as the Iranian government has intensified the enforcement of its strict dress code. Authorities are now planning to prosecute people who encourage women to remove their headscarves, while surveillance cameras have been installed in public places to catch anyone violating the hijab mandate.

Parinaz Mobarhan: “This harsh and rude response will definitely either make things worse or will not lead anywhere.”

