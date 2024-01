By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIME – In Iran, authorities have sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to an additional 15 months in prison, accusing the human rights leader of spreading propaganda while behind bars. Her family says this is Mohammadi’s fifth criminal conviction since 2021. Narges Mohammadi has been in and out of prison for the last two decades over her activism.

