Iranian Police Install Surveillance Cameras to Identify Violations of Strict Female Dress Code

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Iranian authorities say they’re installing surveillance cameras in public spaces in order to identify and bring to justice women who are not wearing the mandatory hijab. This is Iran’s chief of police.

Ahmad-Reza Radan: “With the use of advanced technology and equipment, the person is identified. She will be warned. Then that person will be introduced to the judicial system with the documents to deal with the issue.”

This comes just over six months after the death of Mahsa Amini while in custody of the so-called morality police, which spurred a nationwide revolt. A growing number of Iranian women are choosing to go unveiled outside of their homes, despite the risk of arrest and the violent crackdown on dissent. Iranian police also warned businesses, including shops and restaurants, they could be shut down if they violate the hijab law.

