Iranian Protester Publicly Hanged from Crane After Secretive Trial

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Human rights groups are warning Iran’s government may be preparing to execute more protesters, after authorities publicly executed 23-year-old Majidreza Rahnavard early Monday morning. Rahnavard was hanged from a metal crane, with his hands and feet bound and a black bag over his head. He was convicted of killing two members of paramilitary forces in a secretive trial, where he wasn’t allowed to choose his own lawyer or challenge the evidence against him. When his mother visited him, she was reportedly not notified he’d be executed soon after.

This comes as the European Union has imposed new sanctions on Iranian senior officials, religious leaders and top state media employees over human rights abuses as the brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters intensifies, and for supplying drones to Russia to use in Ukraine.

