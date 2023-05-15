Israel and Gaza Fighters Agree to Truce After 5 Days of Fighting

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Israeli army and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in Gaza agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire Saturday after five days of fighting in which at least 33 Palestinians, including children, were killed. One Israeli was killed. Many Gazans are facing the loss or destruction of their homes after Israel’s air raid campaign, as well as the trauma of the attacks. This is a young girl in Gaza.

Retaj Abu Ubaid al-Omar: “My childhood, feelings and dreams were all in this house. I was brought up in this house. I used to have fun, study and play here, and all my siblings’ toys were in it. We lived the most beautiful days of our lives here. But when they destroyed it, we do not know where to go.”

In the occupied West Bank, three Palestinians were reported killed during Israeli raids in or near Nablus in recent days. This all comes as Palestinians today mark the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly expelled from their homes before and during the formation of the state of Israel in 1948.

