Israel Burns Down Ramallah Veggie Market as Smotrich Says Israel Will Turn West Bank into “Ruined Cities”

Image Credit: Yousef Masoud / SOPA Images/Sipa via Reuters Connect

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has threatened to turn the occupied West Bank “into ruined cities like in the Gaza Strip.” Smotrich, an advocate for illegal Israeli settlements, made the remarks in a social media video Thursday.

On Thursday morning, Israeli forces stormed the West Bank city of Ramallah in another violent raid, igniting a devastating fire on a vegetable market. Dozens of stores were destroyed by the flames, causing millions in damages to vendors, as firefighters combated the blaze for hours.

