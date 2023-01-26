Israeli Forces Kill 9 Palestinians, Including Elderly Woman, in Raid on Jenin

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp. One of the victims was a 60-year-old woman, identified by a local hospital as Magda Obaid. At least 20 people were injured in the attack. Medics say Israeli forces at first blocked them from getting to the injured. The head of the Jenin public hospital reported Israeli soldiers also fired tear gas into the hospital, which reached the pediatric department, causing suffocation injuries to children.

General strikes have been called in Jenin, Nablus and Ramallah, as schools closed early and stores shut down. Palestinian leaders called on the U.N. and international actors to step in to prevent further bloodshed. Israelis have killed at least 29 Palestinians since the start of the year, including five children.

