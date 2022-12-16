Israeli Lawmakers Advance Bill to Allow Recently Convicted Criminals in Government

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu is one step closer to forming his new government after a preliminary vote Tuesday which would allow for the appointment of ministers who are convicted criminals. If fully approved, the legislation would allow Netanyahu to make good on his pledge to ultra-Orthodox leader Aryeh Deri to head the interior and health ministries despite being convicted of tax fraud. Netanyahu was granted an extended deadline of December 21 to form his administration, set to be the most extreme far-right in Israeli history.

