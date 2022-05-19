Israeli Military Won’t Investigate Killing of Al Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh  

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Israel’s military has decided not to open a criminal investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh — that’s according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. Witnesses and fellow journalists say the Palestinian American journalist was killed by an Israeli soldier while reporting on an Israeli military raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Abu Akleh’s family had told Al Jazeera that they would not be surprised if Israel failed to investigate her killing.

Read more news here on Havana Times