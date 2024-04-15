Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Villages in Occupied West Bank, Burning Homes, Killing at Least 1

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In the occupied West Bank, armed settlers attacked the Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir and at least 10 other villages over the weekend in what’s been described as the largest settler rampage against Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7. The violence in the West Bank began after the disappearance of an Israeli teenager who was later found dead after being killed in what Israel called a “terrorist attack.” Palestinian authorities say the settlers burned down dozens of homes and structures. One Palestinian was killed and dozens were injured. Residents of al-Mughayyir condemned the settler violence.

Abdullatif Abu Alia: “My son was injured. My nephew was injured. Most of the people here were injured. They burned the cars. They tried to open the houses to burn them. They could not, so they damaged everything they could, the water tanks, not leaving anything unharmed. It lasted between two to three hours. Then they started moving to the other houses, heading west. They burned houses, vehicles, and they took sheep. They went on until the end of the village, not leaving one house unharmed, with no reason, claiming that there is a settler that has gone missing.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.