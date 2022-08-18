Israeli Soldiers Raid 7 Palestinian NGOs, Force Them to Close

Image Credit: Twitter: @DCIPalestine

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Israeli forces raided and closed the offices of seven Palestinian civil society rights groups in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. Several of the groups report soldiers confiscated items and files, before leaving behind notices declaring the organizations unlawful. Israel designated six out of the seven groups as terrorist organizations in October of last year, a decision met with criticism from both the United Nations and international human rights groups.

