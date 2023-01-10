Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized in Florida

as US lawmakers demand his extradition to Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro via Instagram

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Here in the United States, a group of Democratic congressmembers, including Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are urging President Biden to expel Bolsonaro from the U.S. The far-right leader has been staying in Orlando, Florida, after he fled Brazil ahead of the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva last week. Bolsonaro faces at least four criminal probes in Brazil. He was admitted to a Florida hospital Monday after complaining of intestinal pain — one day after his supporters stormed government buildings in Brasília.

Read more news here on Havana Times