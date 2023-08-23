Japan to Start Releasing Fukushima Nuclear Wastewater into Pacific Despite Major Objections

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Japan announced it will start releasing radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean starting Thursday. The move has been condemned by a number of Pacific nations, including China.

Wang Wenbin: “This is extremely selfish and irresponsible. … China strongly urges the Japanese side to rectify its wrongful decision and withdraw its plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.”

Hong Kong and Macau said they will impose a ban on seafood imports from 10 Japanese prefectures. Opponents in South Korea and Japan have ramped up protests since the plan was approved last month by the international nuclear agency. This is a protester in Tokyo.

Fumitaka Tsuzumi: “The nuclear disaster happened in Japan, and Japan should send a solid message to the world. But the government told the world that it’s safe without showing any scientific evidence. That’s really outrageous. In the future, the children will bear the burden and have health issues.”

