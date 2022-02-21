Jeffrey Epstein Associate Jean-Luc Brunel Found Dead in French Jail Cell

HAVANA TIMES – In France, a close ally of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in Paris Saturday. Jean-Luc Brunel was reportedly found hanged. Brunel, a former modeling agent, was being held on charges involving the rape and sex trafficking of minor girls. Brunel was arrested at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2020. He frequently accompanied Epstein and was considered central to the French investigation into accusations against Epstein. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

