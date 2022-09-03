Jesuits Demand Ortega “Stop Silencing Dissenting Voices”

View of one of the entrances of the Central American University (UCA), in Managua. Photo: Efe/ Jorge Torres

“We want to address those responsible for so much death and violence in various countries of the continent, but particularly in Nicaragua.”

Por Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – The Conference of Jesuit Provincials of Latin America and the Caribbean sent a public letter to the communities, institutions and people linked to the Society of Jesus in Nicaragua, in which they demanded that the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo “cease the repression” and “stop silencing dissenting voices.”

“We want to address those responsible for so much death and violence in various countries of the continent, but particularly in Nicaragua, to ask them, to beg them, to demand in the Name of God —like Monsignor Romero— that the repression cease; that they stop arresting those who do not think like them, that they stop silencing dissenting voices, that they stop throwing out of the country those who do not respond to their interests,” cites the letter dated September 2.

“It is possible – the letter continues – that our voice does not reach those authorities, that they misunderstand and distort them, or that they pay no attention to us. We want to say a word because we feel our brothers and sisters.”

“We constantly receive from Nicaragua news and images of people arbitrarily detained, disappeared, tortured and murdered; of shuttered civil organizations, of repressed demonstrations, of Christian communities with pastors who are prevented from carrying out their work and are harassed as if they were criminals,” states the letter signed by Roberto Jaramillo S. J., president of the Confederation.

“It is not easy for us to even imagine the fear, the frustration and even the despair that can tempt you. We ask you to not lose heart; may you find in the Master Jesus all the necessary strength to face these moments”, they conclude.

