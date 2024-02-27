Jewish Voice for Peace Leads Protest Against Biden at 30 Rock Ahead of “Late Night” Appearance

Photo: sophiehurwitz

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In New York, hundreds of Jewish American activists and allies descended on 30 Rockefeller Center, headquarters of NBC, to disrupt President Biden’s surprise appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Around 50 activists were arrested, according to organizers.

Elsewhere, the faculty at the University of Illinois Chicago overwhelmingly voted to call for a ceasefire in Gaza in a referendum last week.

