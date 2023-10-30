Jewish Voice for Peace Leads Protest of Thousands in NYC’s Grand Central Station

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Over the weekend, hundreds of thousands of people joined Palestinian solidarity marches from London to Istanbul to Wellington. In the U.S., demonstrators in San Francisco blocked traffic on Highway 101 and held a vigil in front of Congressmember Nancy Pelosi’s house. In Philadelphia, Jewish American groups led an action in front of the office of Senator John Fetterman, a staunch defender of Israel.

Here in New York, thousands of people, led by Jewish Voice for Peace, converged at Grand Central Station for the largest sit-in protest the city has seen in over two decades. Among the massive crowd were elected officials, rabbis and academics. NYPD arrested over 300 people. Before she was arrested, Democracy Now! spoke with Rosalind Petchesky, professor of political science at Hunter College.

Rosalind Petchesky: “We believe in justice and the right to live for everyone. But Palestinians have been the victims of oppression for 75 years, and it has to stop. That’s why we’re here, to say ‘Not in our name.’ I am older than the state of Israel.”

