Journalist and Cameraman Murdered in Honduras

HAVANA TIMES – A journalist and a cameraman have been killed in the Honduran town of La Ceiba, in the north of the Central American country, by a group of armed men. The incident again places Honduras as one of the most dangerous countries in the region to exercise journalism, reported Europa Press.

The two victims, the journalist German Vallecillo and the cameraman Jorge Posas, were shot at when they were inside a vehicle. Both worked for the local network 45 TV, which condemned the killings and broadcast condolences messages from authorities and organizations.

The security forces have detained four persons in the operations carried out after this double crime, including two who were considered directly involved in the attack. They have also seized the car in which the assailants allegedly traveled, according to La Prensa newspaper.

This is the first murder of a journalist in Honduras in 2020, after 2019 closed with one fatality. Since 2001, 82 people linked to the media in the Central American country have been murdered. Organizations that defend Human Rights report that most of these crimes go unpunished.