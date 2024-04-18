Journalist Attempts Citizen’s Arrest of EU Leader Ursula von der Leyen for Enabling Gaza Genocide

Photo;: @JorgeLiboreiro

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Brussels, a speech by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was interrupted when a member of the audience attempted to make a citizen’s arrest.

David Cronin: “Mrs. von der Leyen, this is a citizen’s arrest! You are charged with aiding genocide in Gaza. You expressed total support for Israel at the beginning of this genocide. The blood of Palestinian children is on your hands. You are a criminal, Mrs. von der Leyen. You should be in The Hague. You should not be here. You should not be running for a second term. You are a war — you are a criminal! Free Palestine! Free Palestine!”

The person speaking was David Cronin, an editor at The Electronic Intifada news site. He laid out his arguments against Ursula von der Leyen in a piece on the website which details ongoing efforts to support Israel even as evidence of genocide and war crimes pile up.

