Journalist Ricardo Ávila Murdered in Honduras

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Press freedom groups are demanding justice for Ricardo Ávila, a 25-year-old camera operator and TV host killed in southwest Honduras. Local outlets report Ávila was shot in the head last week while he rode his motorcycle. He was then taken to a hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, where he died of his wounds Sunday. Ávila covered social movements and protests against a destructive economic project known as ZEDEs, which was aimed at attracting foreign investment in Honduras. Ávila’s colleagues say he was killed in retaliation for reporting on these issues.

