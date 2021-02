HAVANA TIMES – In news from India, journalists and press freedom groups around the world are condemning the crackdown by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the progressive news site NewsClick. Authorities raided their New Delhi offices Tuesday notes Democracy Now.

The homes of NewsClick’s directors and editors were also raided. The news site has been closely covering the historic farmworkers’ uprising, which has brought Modi’s neoliberal policies under international scrutiny.

