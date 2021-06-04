Judge Authorizes Violation of Cristiana Chamorro’s Electronic Devices

Police outside Cristiana Chamorro’s house in Managua. The journalist and presidencial candidate is being held incommunicado.

By Eduardo Cruz (La Prensa)

HAVANA TIMES – Managua Criminal Court judge Karen Chavarria authorized the Ortega Police to extract and “empty” all information on electronic devices of the presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro, stated sources close to the case. Chamorro is incommunicado under house arrest.

“In addition to the files contained on flash drives and computers, the Police will get all the information on cell phones and tablets, such as videos, photos, text and audio messages via WhatsApp. Also E-mails and any digital document contained in Chamorro’s devices,” they indicated.

All devices were siezed

During the raid, which took place at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Cristiana Chamorro’s home, the Police seized flash drives, telephones, computers, receipts, checkbooks and other items.

“They seized from her a considerable amount of USB sticks, two Apple computers, an iPod, three iPhones, a router, bank cards, checkbooks, bank transaction records, planners with annotations, registration of a company, vouchers, invoices, bank account statements, among other items, especially brochures and annotations,” they pointed out.

The Prosecutor’s Office accused Chamorro of the crimes of abusive administration and misrepresentation concurrently with money, assets, and capital good laundering to the detriment of the State of Nicaragua and Nicaraguan society.

The accusation of the Ortega Prosecutor’s Office began with an investigation opened by the Ministry of the Interior (MIGOB) for alleged irregularities in the financial statements of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation.

Judge Karen Chavarria, an FSLN political operator within the Managua courts, is in charge of accusing Chamorro along with the prosecutor.

[Editor’s note: One of the main objectives was to disqualify her from running against Daniel Ortega in the November elections. Ortega seeks a fourth consecutive term as president in a vote already considered totally stacked in his favor.]

