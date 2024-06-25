Julian Assange Secures Freedom After Reaching Plea Deal with US, Leaving UK Prison

mage Credit: X/@wikileaks

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could be just hours away from freedom, after he accepted a plea deal with the US government and was released from a UK prison. Assange took off from London’s Stansted Airport Monday, ending a 12-year ordeal that saw him take shelter at the Ecuadorian Embassy for seven years, followed by five years in Belmarsh Prison, to avoid extradition to the US, where he faced up to 175 years in prison for publishing classified documents exposing US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Julian Assange’s jet has stopped in Bangkok to refuel before it continues on to Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth in the Pacific Ocean, where he is expected to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified national defense information. He will then fly to his home country of Australia to be reunited with his family. Julian’s wife Stella Assange spoke to Reuters earlier today.