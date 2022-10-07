Julian Assange Supporters Plan Saturday Protests Outside U.K. Parliament, U.S. Justice Department

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In London, thousands of supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are planning to form a human chain outside Parliament on Saturday as they demand the United Kingdom cancel plans to extradite Assange to the United States to face charges that could see him jailed for life. Assange’s U.S. supporters are planning a similar rally near the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, where they’ll demand the Biden administration cancel plans to try Assange on hacking charges and 17 counts of violating the Espionage Act. If convicted, Assange faces up to 175 years in prison.

