Jury Deliberates in Ghislaine Maxwell Sex-Trafficking Trial

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In New York, Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial is now in the hands of the jury. In its closing arguments, the prosecution described the British socialite as a “dangerous” predator who recruited and groomed economically disadvantaged teenage girls to be sexually abused by convicted predator and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted of all counts, including sex trafficking of a minor.