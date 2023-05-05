Jury Finds Proud Boys Guilty of Sedition and Other Felonies for Jan. 6 Insurrection

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A jury in Washington, D.C., has convicted four members of the far-right group Proud Boys of seditious conspiracy and other felonies for their role in the January 6 Capitol insurrection and for attempting to keep Donald Trump in power after the 2020 election. The Proud Boys verdict is seen as a major victory for the Justice Department. During two previous trials, six members of another far-right group, the Oath Keepers, were also convicted of sedition. We’ll have more on the Proud Boys after headlines.

