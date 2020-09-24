Justin Trudeau Warns of 2nd Wave of Coronavirus

Por Democracy Now

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

HAVANA TIMES – The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 975,000, according to government statistics, though the true count is likely far higher. Indonesia reported more than 4,400 new coronavirus cases Wednesday — a daily record.

India recorded more than a thousand deaths and over 80,000 new cases, keeping India on track to pass the United States within weeks as the nation with the highest caseload.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Wednesday of a new surge in coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “In our four biggest provinces, the second wave isn’t just starting. It’s already underway. … We’re on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring.”

France’s health minister has ordered new restrictions on public gatherings amid a record surge in new cases, while Spain is now seeing more daily cases than it did at the height of its first wave of the pandemic last spring.