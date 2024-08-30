Klamath River Flows Freely Again After Crews Take Down Last Dam

Photo: USA TODAY Network via Reuters

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Environmentalists and Indigenous communities in California and Oregon are celebrating after work crews this week breached the last of four dams along the Klamath River, completing the largest dam removal project in U.S. history. For decades, conservationists, led by the Yurok, Karuk and Hupa tribes, fought to remove the dams, citing their heavy toll on salmon spawning grounds.

Yurok Tribe Vice Chairman Frankie Myers said in a statement, “The dams that have divided the basin are now gone and the river is free. Our sacred duty to our children, our ancestors, and for ourselves, is to take care of the river, and today’s events represent a fulfillment of that obligation.”

