Larry Nassar Abuse Survivors Sue FBI

for delayed action in sexual assault allegations

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Olympian Simone Biles and almost 100 other sexual abuse survivors have sued the FBI over its failures to promptly investigate Larry Nassar, the former team USA Gymnastics doctor. The FBI first received reports of sexual abuse by Nassar in 2015, but the agency failed to act for a full year, leaving Nassar free to continue his abuse. In 2017, Nassar pleaded guilty to sexual assault, child pornography and evidence tampering charges.

Nassar was sentenced to over 40 years in jail. Former University of Michigan gymnast Samantha Roy said, “If the FBI had simply done its job, Nassar would have been stopped before he ever had the chance to abuse hundreds of girls, including me.”

