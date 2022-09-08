Las Vegas Official Arrested for Murder of Investigative Journalist

Murdered journalist Jeff German

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A Las Vegas public official has been arrested for the murder of investigative journalist Jeff German. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was the subject of a series of reports uncovering claims of bullying and retaliation that German wrote for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. German was found dead with stab wounds outside his home Saturday morning.

The 69-year-old veteran reporter covered Las Vegas for over 40 years and was “one of Nevada’s most accomplished and trusted journalists,” according to the Review-Journal.

Read more news here on Havana Times