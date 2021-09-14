Left-Leaning Coalition Wins Landslide Election in Norway After Climate-Focused Campaign

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A coalition of left-leaning parties is poised to form a new government in Norway after a landslide win Monday that ousted a center-right coalition that’s held power since 2013. Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Støre will likely become Norway’s next prime minister. His coalition could include the Green Party, which campaigned to shut down Norway’s oil production within a few years. Støre says his government will focus on dramatic cuts to carbon dioxide emissions to help fight the climate crisis.