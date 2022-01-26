Leonard Peltier Calls Prison Conditions “Torture”

Amid COVID Lockdowns and Neglect

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Jailed Native American activist Leonard Peltier has described prison as a “torture chamber” amid constant coronavirus lockdowns. Peltier, who suffers from multiple health conditions, says he and others held at the Florida federal prison have yet to receive their COVID booster shots and describes worsening neglect and uncertainty. In a statement, Peltier writes, “Left alone and without attention is like a torture chamber for the sick and old.” Seventy-seven-year-old Peltier is one of the U.S.’s longest-serving political prisoners, convicted of killing two FBI agents on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation in 1975. He has long maintained his innocence.

