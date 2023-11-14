LGBTQ+ Advocate Jesús Ociel Baena Found Dead in Mexico

Jesús Ociel Baena

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Mexico’s first openly nonbinary magistrate and respected LGBTQ+ rights advocate Jesús Ociel Baena has been found dead in their home in the state of Aguascalientes. Officials said Monday there’s an investigation underway into Baena’s cause of death. LGBTQ and human rights advocates are demanding Mexican authorities investigate this as a possible hate crime, as Baena had received repeated death threats. Thousands of people joined a march and vigil in Mexico City last night demanding justice for Baena.

Francisco Robledo: “What happens to one of us happens to others. We don’t want anyone else to live through that again, and not one more person to lose their life to hate crimes.”

Read more news here on Havana Times