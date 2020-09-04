Los Angeles Airport Workers Stage Die-In

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In economic news, another 880,000 people applied for state unemployment benefits last week as the economic crisis continues. Since mid-August, some 29 million people were collecting some form of unemployment insurance. In related news, workers at Los Angeles International Airport staged a die-in protest Thursday. They called for healthcare benefits to be extended to laid-off airport workers. Maria Hernandez is an organizer at UNITE HERE Local 11.

Maria Hernandez: “So, we did a ‘die-in’ protest here today with dozens of LAX concessions workers because we are calling on LAX and LAWA, which is the airport commissioner, to help extend coverage for thousands of workers that have been laid off due to COVID-19.”

Read more news items on Havana Times.