Lula Wins, Bolsonaro Surprises, Runoff October 30 in Brazil

Former president of Brazil and Worker’s Party candidate in the 2022 Brazilian elections Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks in Sao Paulo, Brazil, as counting draws to a close on 2 October 2022. Photograph: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – The Brazilian presidential election today was a virtual seesaw as the results poured in from around the country. Jair Bolsonaro had a slim lead during the first 60% of the votes counted. As the night wore on Lula da Silva took the lead and ended up winning by five+ percentage points 48.38% to 43.24% with 99.82% of the votes tallied.

Nine other candidates received around 8% between them.

Lula’s supporters had hoped their Workers Party (PT) candidate would win outright on Sunday, meaning obtaining 50% of the vote. The polls had shown him at least 10% ahead of Bolsonaro, known as the Brazilian Trump, a comparison he likes.

The highly divided country will now see a runoff election between Lula and Bolsonaro on October 30th.

Lula was strongest in the northeast of Brazil as well as Amazonas and Minas Gerais. Bolsonario was strongest in the south and its two important population centers, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

