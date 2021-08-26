Madagascar on Brink of World’s First “Climate Change Famine”

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The United Nations is warning Madagascar is on the precipice of the world’s first “climate change famine,” with about 30,000 people experiencing the highest level of food insecurity recognized by the U.N. Severe hunger and famine are being driven by drought, deforestation and desertification that’s left over 1.1 million of Madagascar’s residents in need of humanitarian assistance.

A World Food Programme official called the situation unprecedented, adding, “These people have done nothing to contribute to climate change. They don’t burn fossil fuels … and yet they are bearing the brunt of climate change.”

