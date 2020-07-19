Maestro (Trinidad & Tobago) – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Maestro from Trinidad and Tobago with the song “Mr. Trinidad” (1970s).

Share your favorite songs with readers of Havana Times:

The only requirement is that it be a Latin American or Caribbean artist, but the musician’s country of residence is unimportant. Include the name of the artist and his/her country of origin, track title, album name, year. Please send your song (YouTube link), with your name and country or place of residence to this email address: havanatimesmusic@hotmail.com