Major US Coalition Backs Mexican Effort to Sue US Gunmakers

HAVANA TIMES – Attorneys general from a dozen states and the District of Columbia have joined with over 25 district attorneys across the country, as well as gun violence prevention groups, in support of the Mexican government’s historic lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers. The suit was first filed last August, seeking to hold 10 U.S.-based firearms companies accountable for Mexico’s epidemic of gun violence.

This is the first time U.S. gunmakers have been sued by a foreign government. In response to the growing support, Alejandro Celorio Alcántara, principal legal adviser for Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement, “We are confirming that the missing link in this whole equation of illicit trafficking is the gun companies. And I think that’s recognized on both sides of the border.”

