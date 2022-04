Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – An Algerian man who was jailed at Guantánamo for 20 years without facing trial has been sent home to Algeria. Sufyian Barhoumi was ruled eligible for release in 2016 but was locked up for over five more years. There are now 37 men still being held at the US Naval Base on occupied territory in Guantánamo, Cuba.

Read more news here.